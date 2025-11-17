MV Water Authority’s First and Only Executive Director to Retire

The longtime face of the Mohawk Valley Water Authority is stepping down at the end of the year. Executive Director Pat Becher announced that he's decided to retire at the end of December, ending his more than 28-year career with the agency. In fact. Becher is the first and only Executive Director to serve at the helm of the Water Authority. He was hired in September 1997 shortly after the sale of the Regional Water System from the city of Utica to the newly former public authority.

During Becher’s tenure, more than $85 million of capital improvements have been conducted, including the construction of six new tanks, the switch to carbon filtration, and numerous rehabilitation and replacement projects on water mains, pumping stations, and broken valves.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to have served this community and work with so many dedicated and knowledgeable board members, expert staff, and other public officials during the past three decades,” said Patrick Becher. “The MVWA maintenance staff who keep the water flowing 24-7 are truly unsung heroes and it has been an honor to be associated with this hard-working group of professionals.”

Becher served on the board of directors for Mohawk Valley EDGE for 22 years and has served the last five years as board Treasurer. He also served on the board of directors for the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce for fourteen years, including two years as Chairman and six years chairing the Government Affairs Council. He was also an early member of the Genesis Group and served on their board for sixteen years with three of those years as Chair of the board.

The Water Authority has named Philip Tangorra to assume the role of Executive Director as of January 1, 2026. Tangorra is a longtime employee of the MVWA - hired into the Water Quality department 27 years ago, and he has been the Director of Water Quality for the past ten years.

“I am honored to continue my service with MVWA as Executive Director and look forward to working with the Board of Directors, senior management, and the entire staff as we continue to provide quality drinking water throughout the region,” said Phil Tangorra, who congratulated Becher on his upcoming retirement.