Watch Quest Love’s Amazing “SNL – 50 Years of Music” Mashup Here

NBC's Saturday Night Live is celebrating 50 years of late night comedy this year and one of the prime time specials that aired recently was "50 Years of SNL Music" which featured past music performers since the show's debut in 1975. The 3-hour NBC special Monday night started with a 6-minute mashup of SNL music performers all edited and merged into an incredibly fantastic music video mashup.

Questlove, renowned musician and filmmaker, meticulously curated this high-speed mix, drawing from his extensive knowledge as a DJ and his deep appreciation for SNL's musical history. The montage showcased performances from a wide range of artists, such as Billy Preston, Taylor Swift, Rick James, Bruno Mars, Eminem, and Beyoncé, among others. Each clip was thoughtfully selected to highlight the evolution of music on the SNL stage, reflecting the show's commitment to featuring both emerging talents and established legends, according to NBC.

The creation of this intricate mashup was an outstanding and difficult endeavor, taking approximately 11 months to complete. Initially, the sequence extended to 17 minutes but was meticulously edited down to around seven minutes to fit the documentary's opening, according to Associated Press. Questlove's experience as a DJ played a crucial role in blending these diverse performances seamlessly, considering factors like beats per minute and musical keys to ensure a cohesive and engaging experience for viewers.

In an interview with the AP, Questlove shared insights into the creative process behind the montage, stating, "I just wanted to throw the ultimate D.J. gig and hook you in from the gate. It started off small, and it couldn’t stop." He approached the project by selecting standout moments from each five-year interval of SNL's history, aiming to capture the essence of the show's musical evolution. Despite challenges in securing clearances for certain performances, Questlove's dedication ensured that the final product was a comprehensive tribute to SNL's musical heritage.

The documentary, now available for streaming on Peacock, offers viewers a nostalgic journey through 50 years of SNL's musical moments, with the opening mashup setting the tone for an insightful exploration of the show's impact on music and culture.

Watch the Questlove mashup below.

Celebrities That Got Banned From SNL In A Big Way SNL has such a rich history of artists, actors, personalities and musical guests. Here are my top celebrity picks for either bold, stupid or simply controversial moves that got them banned from the show forever. Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Meet the Cast of the Upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' Movie 'SNL 75' Here are the names we know so far that are associated with the project. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

SNL Star Colin Jost is selling his $2.5M Badass New York Bachelor Pad