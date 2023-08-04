Watch Out! Deer in New York Are About to Pose a Greater Threat to Drivers

New York sees more than 65,000 accidents involving drivers and deer every year - and the season when you're most likely to become a statistic is fast approaching.

Have you ever hit a deer? Spoiler: it's not fun.

In addition to giving your car a free fur coat, hitting a deer is a major drain on your wallet.

Car repairs can be very expensive - if your car survives the ordeal. Plus you might need some medical attention depending on the severity of the strike.

But, if you've never had the delight of bashing a buck with your Buick and have zero intent of ever letting that happen, then there's a few things you should know.

Deer season is a few weeks away

Although the majority of deer-car collisions happen between October and December, that doesn't mean you're free and clear for the rest of the year.

On Wednesday, a woman was sent to the hospital after a deer ran out in front of her car onto Route 49 in Rome.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office reports:

Upon arrival, deputies determined Janeishca Delgado-Ayala (26), of Rome, was driving a 2013 Nissan, westbound on Route 49 when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and crashed in the center median area. Delgado-Ayala was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

Residents claim deer activity is rapidly increasing in the area, with some calling the behavior odd.

New York's Department of Transportation said the deer population is growing in the state, with the current estimate putting their numbers around the 900,000 mark.

And, soon, all those deer are about to act real stupid in front of your car.

Deer tend to throw caution to the wind during their mating season, also known as rut, and will be less cautious as they search for a mate. During that time, bucks and does are most likely to bound across roads in the two hours before sunrise and after sunset.

How to stay safe on the road

Safety experts laid out several important rules that are designed to keep motorists safe from such unfortunate accidents.

Topping the list is a warning to use caution when driving around dawn and dusk by encouraging drivers to scan the roads ahead and to reduce their speed.

The NYSDOT also strongly advises motorists to be aware that deer normally travel in groups, so if you see one on the road, make sure it isn't being followed by any of its friends.

Motorcyclists are especially advised to be on alert since motorcycle-deer collisions have an even higher fatality rate.

Of course, the list includes some no-brainer rules like slowing down when you see one of these animals on or around the road.

Briefly use flashers or a headlight signal to warn approaching drivers when deer or moose are spotted in or near the highway;

Be especially alert and use caution when traveling through frequent deer or moose crossing areas, which are usually marked with “leaping stag” or moose signs;

Do not rely on devices, such as deer whistles, extra lights or reflectors, to deter deer. Research has shown that your best defense is your own responsible behavior.

However, the most important piece of advice on this list involves how to stay alive in case you cannot brake fast enough.

If a deer does run in front of your vehicle, brake firmly but do not swerve. Swerving can cause a vehicle-vehicle collision or cause the vehicle to strike a pedestrian or potentially deadly fixed object, such as a tree or utility pole.

Looping back to that accident in Rome, chances are that woman might have had a better outcome had she just let Darwin take control of the deer's fate.

But wait, there's more to worry about than deer!

Did you know we also have to be aware of moose crossings?

There's also a growing number of moose in the state and more are wandering out in front of vehicles.

The problem with moose is that they are much larger and darker than deer, making them even harder to see at night.

Their coloring and tall stature helps them to almost blend into the darkness, especially since their heads can be higher than your vehicle's headlights.

That's why NY officials strongly encourage residents to always drive with their high-beams on, since you are way more likely to see a moose on the road.

That's not all, moose-car collisions tend to be more dangerous. Since these creatures can grow up to 6 feet, 6 inches at the shoulder, the impact from a car would typically involve their legs - thus causing their body and head to hit the car's windshield and roof.

That said, it's always encouraged to slow down while driving and keep your eyes peeled on the road. You never know what what might run across it and ruin your day.

