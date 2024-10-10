Watch 4 Florida LIVE Cameras and See Effects of Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is wreaking havoc and destruction as it plows through the State of Florida.

Thousands are watching live, as funds are being raised for a hurricane related charity.

Watching now- 19,000+ Started streaming on Oct 7, 2024

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified at a mind-boggling rate into a Category 5 over the record-warm Gulf of Mexico. Milton is forecast to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Its dangerous eye and eyewall could come ashore anywhere from Cedar Key at the north to Naples at the south – including possibly in the Tampa or Ft. Myers areas. EarthCam's coverage will move throughout Florida as the storm progresses.



Update:

According to NASA Applied Sciences as of late Wednesday, Hurricane Milton, after making landfall in Florida, has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it moved northeast into the Atlantic Ocean. Despite the downgrade, Milton caused significant damage, leaving over 3 million homes without power. Heavy rainfall, flooding, and multiple tornadoes affected large areas, particularly Tampa Bay. The storm brought storm surges, widespread flooding, and power outages across Florida, complicating recovery efforts, especially in regions already impacted by Hurricane Helene earlier this month.

