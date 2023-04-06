Wanted Herkimer County Man Tracked by Police K-9 after Allegedly Fleeing Police

A Herkimer County man wanted by authorities was captured early Thursday morning after an hours-long search in the Town of Webb resulted in an arrest.

Police in the Town of Webb responded to a 911 call just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday of a report that a man had broken a window and a door and forced entry into a home on Fletcher Rd. in the Herkimer County township. When police arrived, they say they saw a man, the husband of the homeowner, fleeing the house and running into a wooded area.

Police say 42-year-old John Hoffert of Old Forge was able to evade police for nearly 3 hours until a police K-9 from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office was able to locate him at around 2:30 a.m.. Police arrested Hoffert, who was also wanted on a felony probation warrant from Lewis County. Hoffert was charged with felony criminal mischief, criminal trespass, criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, and resisting arrest.

Hoffert was turned over to Lewis County officials and will face the most recent charges in the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.