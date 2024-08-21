Wanted- Help Crime Stoppers Find Wanted Person of the Week

Oneida City Police is looking for the public's assistance in helping find this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

According to Police, 41-year-old Robert A. Maroney is wanted on two warrants, one in Madison County Court and one Oneida City Court.

According to CID Sgt. Mike Burgess, Maroney was issued a warrant in Madison County Superior Court on July 26th for violating conditions of probation, originally convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd on June 6th, 2024. Maroney was also issued a bench warrant in Oneida City Court on August 15th, for Burglary 3rd and Petit Larceny, stemming from an incident which occurred on July 1st, 2024

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Agency: Oneida City Police Department Name: Robert A. Maroney DOB: 2/11/1983 (41yo) Descriptors: Caucasian, male, 6’1, 190 lbs, blond/grey hair, blue eyes Location: LKA on Madison St in City of Oneida Charges: 2 Warrants: Madison County Superior Court Bench Warrant issued on 7/26/2024 Violated conditions of probation, originally convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd on 6/6/24.

Oneida City Court Bench Warrant issued on 8/15/2024 Burglary 3 rd & Petit Larceny stemming from an incident which occurred on 7/1/24



Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Maroney, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

