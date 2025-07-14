Walmart Recalling Steel Water Bottle Fearing Eye Injury

Walmart is asking customers who have purchased their Ozark 32 oz. Steel Water Bottle stop using it and return it to the store for a full refund. The stainless steel bottle is being recalled for fear that it can explode and cause a permanent eye injury, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time," the CPSC website said. The item was recalled on July 10, 2025.

This recall involves Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles sold with model number 83-662 on the product packaging. The stainless-steel bottles are silver with a black one-piece screwcap lid. They measure 4.41 x 4.41 x 11.5 inches and there is an Ozark Trail logo embedded on the side of the bottle. The model number does not appear on the product, according to CPSC.

Federal Officials say, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and contact Walmart for a full refund. Consumers can bring the bottle to their nearest Walmart store for a refund.

Walmart claims that so far, they have received three reports of consumers who were injured when struck in the face by a lid forcefully ejected from these bottles upon opening. Two consumers suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye. The bottles are sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com and have been sold by the store since 2017 for about $15.

