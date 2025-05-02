Video at Upstate NY Creek Captures Bald Eagle Catching a Fish

The bald eagle population in Upstate New York has grown significantly over the last 10 years, but it is rare to see one swooping down into the water to catch a fish. (Watch the video below)

You can see the bird lash at the water, and then hope onto shore with the fish clutched in its sharp claws. The bird of prey then flies off to a more comfortable and safe spot to consume its catch.

A quick search on the internet shows the eagle's powerful and curved talons.

•Powerful and curved: Perfect for catching and gripping prey.

•Sharp claws: Eagles use them to pierce and hold onto fish or small animals.

•Four toes: Three face forward, one faces backward, allowing a strong grip.

•Keratin-covered: Like human fingernails, they continuously grow.

Key Characteristics:

•Scientific name: Haliaeetus leucocephalus

•Wingspan: 6 to 7.5 feet (1.8 to 2.3 meters)

•Weight: 6.5 to 14 pounds (3 to 6.3 kg)

•Appearance: White head and tail, dark brown body and wings, bright yellow beak and feet

•Habitat: Near large bodies of open water with plenty of fish, and old-growth trees for nesting

•Diet: Mostly fish, but also small mammals and carrion

•Lifespan: Up to 30 years in the wild

Bald eagles were once nearly extinct due to hunting, habitat loss and pesticides, but aggressive conservation efforts over the last 50 years and revitalized the bald eagle population.

Bald Eagles are native to North America including the United States and Canada, and can even be found in northern Mexico during the winter months, according to the DEC.

Quick trivia: Which of America's 50 states does not have a Bald Eagle population living in the wild?

Answer) Hawaii

If you're lucky enough to find a bald eagle's nest while you're out on a hike, be careful. The eagle can become quite aggressive when protecting its eggs or eaglets and its talons are razor sharp. You'll be able to tell that it's an eagle's nest by its size. Bald eagle nets can be as large as 10-feet wide.

Here's another cool question. When did the bald eagle become the official bird of the United States? Wait for it.... Believe it or not, it wasn't official until December 24, 2024! Ryan Nobles of NBC News and a regular on the Keeler Show did a very cool story on this which you can read here.

Boonville Police Chief Dave Olney contributed to this story.

Watch the Video Below:



