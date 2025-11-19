Arrests After $2K Worth of Victoria’s Secret Merch Concealed, Stolen

Two Utica women were arrested after police say they concealed nearly $2,000 worth of Victoria's Secret merchandise at Sangtertown Square in New Hartford, and then allegedly fled the store without paying.

Police say, 29-year-old Odasha Watson, of Utica and 27-year-old Judith Bennett, also of Utica were charged last week with the following crime as a result: One Count Each of NYS PL 155.30 - Grand Larceny in The Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony Crime.

According to police, on October 30th, 2025, New Hartford Police Officers responded to Victoria's Secret located at The Sangertown Square Mall on Seneca Turnpike. Upon arrival staff therein reported to police that two females had fled the store after concealing almost $2,000 worth of merchandise. Responding Police Officers learned that both females had fled the area in a vehicle, and police learned from the store that a total of $1,859 worth of merch taken.

Putting the alleged crime in perspective, the average Victoria's Secret item costs approximately $44, according to the Daily View. Therefore, the two ladies charged would have to have concealed on their person, some 23 items of Victoria's Secret ladies "delicates" from the store, which is well known for its trademark bras, panties, bathrobes, and pajamas, among other items.

Police say the investigation was assigned to the New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division, which was able to piece together surveillance video as well as other pertinent evidence related to the theft.

Watson and Bennett were processed on the Grand Larceny charge and they were released on appearance tickets answerable during the December session of Town of New Hartford Court.

The investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

