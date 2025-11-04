One-Car Accident, Victim Inside Car Found Submerged in Water

New York State Police in Richfield Springs are investigating a one-car accident that took the life of a female who was found inside a vehicle submerged in a pond on Tuesday morning, November 4, 2025.

According to Troopers, a passerby called the Otsego County 9-1-1 Center at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after noticing what looked like a vehicle submerged in a pond at the intersection of Route 20 and Skinner Rd. in the town of Richfield Springs.

Victim in Vehicle submerged in Richfield Springs pond. Photo credit: NYSP Victim in Vehicle submerged in Richfield Springs pond. Photo credit: NYSP loading...

Upon arrival, Troopers say they located the vehicle and discovered a deceased victim inside. A preliminary investigation determined that sometime overnight, a 39-year-old female from Richfield Springs was operating a Mitsubishi Mirage traveling on Cole Hill Road when it appears she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Route 20, and continued off the roadway into the pond.

Members of the Underwater Recovery Team assisted on scene. Troopers were also assisted by Richfield Fire/EMS and the Otsego County Coroner.

Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of next to kin.

The investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

