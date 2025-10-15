Police: Vice Principal Found Drinking Alcohol with 15-Year-Old Student

Police in Syracuse have arrested an elementary school vice principal after he was discovered allegedly drinking alcohol with a 15-year-old student.

According to reports, 54-year-old Jaime Perez-Garcia, a Syracuse School District elementary vice-principal, was found by police in a pickup truck in the Corcoran High School Parking lot with an underage female student just before 7 p.m. on October 10th. Police say they recovered a bottle of alcohol and two shot glasses from the vehicle.

Media reports say the minor female told police that she and Perez-Garcia would speak on the telephone and text back and forth, but there had been no physical relationship, according to CNYCentral.com.

Perez-Garcia was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful dealing with a child.

Police are continuing their investigation and they're asking anyone with information about the case, contact the Child Advocacy Center at 315-701-2985.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Syracuse City Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

