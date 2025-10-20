1 Marcy CO Found Guilty, 2 Others Acquitted by Oneida County Jury

An Oneida County Jury has found one Marcy Correctional Officer guilty of murder, and two others have been acquitted in the beating death of inmate Robert L. Brooks.

CO David Kingsley was found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder, and guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter by an Oneida County Jury on Monday; however, two other COs on trial, have been found not-guilty.

Mathew Galliher and Nicholas Keiffer were both acquitted on all charges when the jury announced their verdicts on Monday morning, following a two-week trial in which each of the three charged were tried together. As a result of the verdict, Kingsley could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced on December 16, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.. Galliher and Keiffer were discharged by Judge Robert Bauer.

A total of 10 COs have been charged in connection with the beating death of Brooks on December 9, 2024. Six other correction officers have pleaded guilty to related charges. A final CO charged with manslaughter is expected to go to trial in January.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

