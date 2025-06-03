Utica’s Joe Kaleta Still Playing Pro Football, and Then Some…
Joe Kaleta completed an incredibly successful high school football career with Proctor High School in Utica back in 2008. He went on to play Division I College Football at Washington State and then Coastal Carolina University, and now some 17 years later, he's still living his dream.
Kaleta, a towering 6'9" athlete who played for a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns organization and then with Fan Controlled Football (FCFL), has carved a unique path through the world of football and beyond. Kaleta became a notable figure in the FTFL, an innovative league where fans call the plays. His impact was significant enough to earn him a spot among the top players in the league in 2022. Now, Kaleta is continuing his football career, playing professional American Football in Mexico, in the LFA.
Beyond the gridiron, Kaleta who is now in his mid-30s, has ventured into reality television, showcasing his size, personality and adaptability. As a result of appearing on television in the world of security, Kaleta has entered into a career as a professional bodyguard, providing security for high-profile clients.
Kaleta says he still spends plenty of time in the Utica area when he's able to get home.
Listen to the entire YouTube video with Kaleta below, on the Keeler YouTube channel.
