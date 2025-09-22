Utica Man Arrested and Charged with Un-Provoked Public Assault

Police in Utica have arrested a city man on charges of Assault in the 3rd degree, after he allegedly attacked an unsuspecting Utica resident as he was walking along the sidewalk on Genesee Street in front of the Olbiston Apartments in the city back on August 19, 2025.

Police say they've arrested 24 year old Mohamed Momoh of Oneida Street in Utica and have charged him with Assault in the 3rd degree. According to witness accounts, the victim was walking south on Genesee Street when the the male subject allegedly began punching the victim several times in the head. The victim was treated at Wynn Hospital and sent to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for surgery.

Police say, the assault left the victim with several facial fractures and continuing effects from the assault, and medical records provided by the victim show he suffered from crushed facial bones and a broken jaw. The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m..

Utica Police say the man fled the scene after the incident. As a result, police put out several public requests for assistance in identifying the suspect, and recently a member of the public with the assistance of the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center, provided information that directly led to the positive identification and arrest of Momoh.

The investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Damage from the June 22, 2025 Clark Mills Tornado I live on Clinton Street, which was on the direct path of the Clark Mills tornado. This is what my neighbors and I woke up to on June 22, 2025. Gallery Credit: Megan

Memories of the Remington Arms Plant in Ilion, NY Here are just a few photos of some memories of the Remington Arms plant in Ilion, NY. On March 4, 2024, the plant closed its doors and left the village it called home for more than 200 years. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler