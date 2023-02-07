Animal lovers have a unique opportunity to enjoy the Utica Zoo under a different light.

The zoo is allowing guests to be led on a guided excursion around the property to learn about, and possibly meet, their collection of nocturnal animals and adaptations. They're calling it a 'Night Prowl' tour and the first is planned for next Friday night, February 17th, beginning at 5:30, officials have announced.

Mother Zecora and her new baby photographed in August 2022 (via Utica Zoo on Facebook)

Organizers say it's a fun and different way to enjoy the zoo.

Plus, it's a chance to meet some of the animals who may have been sleeping the last time you visited the Utica Zoo during normal daytime hours.

Two guided tours are being offered and each lasts about 45 minutes. Zoo officials advise families with younger children to participate in the Children’s Zoo tour, while adults and older children may be more interested in the North Trek Trail tour.

Photo Credit: Utica Zoo

For Utica Zoo members, the cost is $8 for children and $10 for adults. The non-member fee is $10 for children and $14 or adults.

Only a limited number of tickets are available and must be purchased in advance, zoo officials stressed. To purchase your tickets, www.tinyurl.com/UZNightProwl.

Utica Zoo Night Prowl Tours

In announcing details of the 'Night Prowl' tours, officials said the event on February 17th would mark the first such event of the year. Details about future 'Night Prowl' tours have not yet been released.

