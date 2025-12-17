Police: Possession of Brass Knuckles Results in Arrest of a Utica Man
According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, a Utica man has been arrested for weapons possession.
Police say, 47-year-old Benjamin Noon of Utica was observed while operating a vehicle by Oneida County Sheriff Road Patrol for having an outstanding Oneida County Family Court Warrant of Arrest.
Police say a traffic stop of Noon's vehicle occurred while he was driving on Old Burrstone Road, in the City of Utica. Deputies were able to take Noon into custody without incident.
Deputies say, while commencing the arrest of Noon, metal knuckles were observed inside of the vehicle, within a small open cubby area of the center console, in plain view. Noon was then transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]