Police: Possession of Brass Knuckles Results in Arrest of a Utica Man

According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, a Utica man has been arrested for weapons possession.

Police say, 47-year-old Benjamin Noon of Utica was observed while operating a vehicle by Oneida County Sheriff Road Patrol for having an outstanding Oneida County Family Court Warrant of Arrest.

Police say a traffic stop of Noon's vehicle occurred while he was driving on Old Burrstone Road, in the City of Utica. Deputies were able to take Noon into custody without incident.

Deputies say, while commencing the arrest of Noon, metal knuckles were observed inside of the vehicle, within a small open cubby area of the center console, in plain view. Noon was then transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building.

Upon further investigation a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit charged Noon with Criminal Possession of Weapon, in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony. Noon was then taken to the Oneida County Correctional Facility to await CAP Court. After CAP Court Noon was then remanded to the Oneida Correctional Facility with no Bail for the Weapon Possession charge.

Maciol says Noon is scheduled to appear in Utica City Court at a later date and time for further proceedings regarding the Weapon Possession charge, as well as numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law Offenses.

The Sheriff's Office Warrants Unit also lodged the Family Court Warrant of Arrest against Noon and he is being held on the Warrant with a $20,000.00 Cash Undertaking Order from Oneida County Family Court. Noon is scheduled to appear in Oneida County Family Court at a later date and time as well.