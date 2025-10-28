Utica University President Will Step Down on January 1st

An unexpected change at the top is on the way at Utica University at the end of the year as Dr. Todd Pfannestiel, who joined Utica University in 2018, has submitted his resignation to the Utica University Board of Trustees effective at the end of the year. The Board of Trustees has named Dr. Stephanie Nesbitt as Utica University’s next President, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Pfannestiel played a vital role during his time at the University, most recently helping to shape a strategic academic and operational restructuring at a challenging time for U.S. higher education. The University says he will continue to serve in his current position through December 31, 2025.

"The Board of Trustees appreciates Dr. Pfannestiel’s willingness to take on tough assignments with grace and wishes him well in his future endeavors," a statement read on the University's website.

Dr. Nesbitt is the University’s current Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. Her Utica University career began in 2012 as an assistant professor. Over the years she has served as Director of the MBA and Risk Management and Insurance programs, as well as associate dean and dean of the School of Business and Justice Studies. Before joining Utica University, she spent more than 16 years in risk management and in-house counsel roles in retail and healthcare organizations.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Nesbitt available to take on this leadership role. Her 13-year history at the University and deep dedication to the University’s mission make her the perfect choice as we move confidently forward,” says Jeremy Thurston, Chairperson of the Utica University Board of Trustees.

The 6 "Most Boring" Colleges in New York State According to Rate My Professor, these colleges have some of the most boring classes in all of America.

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State If you love all things winter, then chances are you live in one of these cities. Road Snacks compiled a new list of the state's snowiest places by looking into their annual snowfall rates and determining the average amount.

So hang onto your snow shovels. This list throws some major curveballs - but it's all facts. Gallery Credit: Megan