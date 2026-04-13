Utica Teen Riding Bike Arrested With Loaded Gun on Square Street

Police say a teenager was carrying a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine when he was stopped early Saturday morning on the city’s east side.

The arrest happened around 6:10 a.m. on April 11th, in the 200 block of Square Street. Officers from the Utica Police Department Tactical Unit were working with Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies in the area as part of ongoing investigations into illegal weapons possession.

According to police, an officer noticed a male riding a bicycle who appeared to be adjusting something in his waistband in a way that suggested he was trying to hide an object. That observation, along with alleged vehicle and traffic law violations, led officers to initiate a stop.

From there, the situation quickly turned.

Police say officers developed cause to conduct a pat frisk. During that search, they felt what was believed to be a handgun in the individual’s waistband. The weapon was recovered and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators later determined the firearm was loaded and fitted with an extended 30-round magazine.

Read More: 2 Girls, 1 Boy Arrested in Clinton on Charges of Allegedly Attempting Mass Harm at Middle School

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Tha Oh of Utica, was transported to the Utica Police Department for processing.

He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree related to the extended magazine, and criminal possession of a firearm. He also faces several vehicle and traffic law violations.

Police say the arrest is part of a continued focus on removing illegal weapons from city streets.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

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