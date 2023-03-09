Utica Sports Shop Offers Opportunity for Damar Hamlin Autographs

A CNY sports collectibles shop has an opportunity for you to get a certified autograph from an NFL star who garnered more attention and love this past season than Tom Brady, Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes.

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills cornerback who suffered cardiac arrest on the field and whose recovery has been closely watched by doctors and football fans alike will be participating in a private autograph signing, and there is an opportunity for local fans to have their own merchandise signed.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bill stands with the medical personnel that cared for him after he collapsed during a game on January 2, 2023 before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) loading...

Tom Napoli of Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles will be meeting with Hamlin for the autograph session.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game against on January 2, 2023, in a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was later learned that he suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated by emergency medical personnel as he lay motionless near midfield.

Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals Getty Images loading...

Hamlin continues to recover and rejoined the team just a couple weeks after the incident, however, he did not participate in practices or drills and has not suited up since the incident. A little more than a month after the the near death experience, the NFL Player Association medical director, Dr. Thom Mayer, was quoted: "I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again." Still, a timeline for his safe and medically-approved return to NFL action is not known.

There is a fee for the autographs, and if you have a personal item you'd like signed, the deadline is Wednesday, March 15. For more information about the event, contact Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles.

Just last month, Hamlin visited Central New York and attended a Syracuse University Basketball game at the JMA Wireless Dome as a guest of SU booster Adam Weitsman (photo below).

Duke v Syracuse SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 18: Damar Hamlin talks to Adam Weitsman during a men's basketball game between the Syracuse Orange and the Duke Blue Devils at JMA Wireless Dome on February 18, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) loading...

