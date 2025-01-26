Utica Schools Superintendent Candidly Sets Record Straight

Dr. Christopher Spence did some venting on the Utica airwaves on Friday morning. The Superintendent of Schools spoke about rumors and accusations that have been made, most critically by a Utica businessperson who ev en went so far as to claim that he nearly got into a fist fight with the School Board President recently. Spence said unequivocally, "that's not true." In fact, he said the rumor is not even close to factual.

Spence said he wanted to speak very clearly to let the public know that the accusations being made by Utica business person and former candidate for the Utica School Board Howard Potter were baseless, unfounded and absolutely untrue.

Spence touched on the dismissal of a Utica Principal, only to explain that the district does not talk about personnel issues. He talked about procedure for suspending students after behavioral incidents and said it begins with up to a five day suspension issued by the Principal, much of which is mandated by New York State.

At one point, a listener question triggered some rather blunt responses from the Superintendent, when he was asked about the former acting Superintendent Kathy Davis and the fact that she has been retained by the district for up to one year as a consultant to assist with the transition. Spence said this is customary for districts, especially with districts going through what Utica has experienced. He also said Davis was high recommended by BOCES and State Ed.

Watch the video below which includes edits of some of the morning passionate and powerful moments from Dr. Spence.

