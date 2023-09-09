Utica School Security Officer Shot in Head after High School Football Game

A security official is in critical, but stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head while trying to break up a fight after a varsity football game.

The Utica Police Department said the incident happened at Proctor High School around 4 p.m. Saturday, September 9. A fight erupted on the school parking lot, just outside the stadium, moments after the varsity football game against Binghamton High School finished.

The department announced via a press release:

During the course of the altercation at least two Utica City School District Security staff attempted to intervene to break up the fight. While doing so, at least two gun shots were fired, one striking a school security staff in the back of the head.

The injured security official was transported to a Utica hospital, where he remains in critical, but stable condition. Police have not disclosed the security official's identity out of respect for privacy.

The department is praying for a quick and full recovery, but also took a moment to praise the officer's bravery.

We would also be remiss if we did not mention the heroics of this security officer and the others who attempted to break up the fight and put themselves in harm’s way so the spectators and students watching the game were not in danger.

The incident remains under investigation and has been assigned to the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Currently, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the major crimes unit at (315) 223-3556. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a confidential tip via the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers ether by visiting their website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

No further information will be released until Sunday, September 10.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

