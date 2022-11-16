Utica Police: Woman Threatened, Home Flooded After Domestic Dispute
Utica Police are working to connect the dots after Utica woman says she was threatened with a gun, then had her home flooded out. Investigators believe the latter may stem from a domestic incident with the woman's ex-boyfriend.
Cops say on November 1, they were made aware of an alleged domestic dispute that involved the woman being threatened with a gun by her ex a few days prior. The woman told police that during the incident, she was not only threatened with a gun, but also forced to drive the man out to a location in Syracuse. The victim also claimed the ex-boyfriend also took her phone to prevent her from calling 911.
The next day, the victim then learned of significant flood damage to her home which had been flooded out after someone ripped out pipes from the wall and hot water tank, police said. So far, officers have charged 36-year-old Jamar Key-Hickman of Utica with Unlawful Imprisonment in the first-degree, menacing and criminal mischief, but more charges may be forthcoming.
UPD officials say the investigation in to who ripped out the pipes and caused the extensive water damage within the home is still ongoing.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]