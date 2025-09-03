Help UPD and Crime Stoppers Find Wanted Person of the Week

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in finding this week's Wanted Person of the Week, a Utica man on a bench warrant, according to Utica Police Sgt. Charles Goldstein.

Police say, Brown is currently wanted by the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit for the three arrest warrants and a bench warrant issued by Utica City Court. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, or the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit at (315) 223-3580.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Daniel E. Brown

LKA: 312 Blandina St Utica NY 13501

Race: Black

Gender: Male

Height: 6’ 0”

Weight: 180

Warrants: Arrest Warrants:

Criminal Contempt 1st / Prior (Felony)

Criminal Contempt 2nd / Disobey Court Order (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Contempt 2nd / Disobey Court Order (Misdemeanor)

Bench Warrant:

Resisting Arrest / (Misdemeanor)

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Brown, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

