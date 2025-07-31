Help Crime Stopper Find This Wanted Person of the Week
The Utica Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance in finding a person wanted locally on three warrants, according to UPD Sgt. Christopher Faniglula of the Special Crimes Unit.
Fanigula says, Wright is currently wanted by the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit for the three arrest warrants issued by Utica City Court. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, or the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit at (315) 223-3580.
Warrants issued include: Assault Second / Intentionally caused an injury with a weapon (Felony); Reckless Assault Second / Recklessly caused an injury to a Police Officer (Felony); and Harassment Second (Violation).
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: ANTWON WRIGHT
LKA: 811 Court St, Apartment 307
Race: Black
Gender: Male
Height: 6’ 0”
Weight: 192
Warrant/Details
Assault Second / Intentionally caused an injury with a weapon (Felony)
Reckless Assault Second / Recklessly caused an injury to a Police Officer (Felony)
Harassment Second (Violation)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Wright, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
