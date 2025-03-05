Utica Police Traffic Stop Results in Felony Drug Arrest
A routine downtown traffic stop by Utica Police on Friday of last week resulted in a drug arrest, according to Utica Police.
Police say, on February 28th, 2025 at approximately 8:10 p.m., Utica Police officers with the Crime Prevention Unit conducted a vehicle stop on Genesee Street near Bank Place, relative to NYSV&TL violations. Upon speaking with the occupants inside the vehicle, police were able to see a corner knotted baggie containing a substance consistent with cocaine in plain view on the passenger side floorboard.
Upon noticing what looked like cocaine, the occupants were removed for the vehicle and while searching the passenger, 47-year-old Tremayne Rigsbee, officers located additional similar baggies on his person, according to UPD. Riggsbee was then arrested and transported to the Utica Police Department.
Police say, once at police headquarters, they determined that the quantity of narcotics met the felony level, and an investigator with the Special Investigations Unit returned to work and charged Riggsbee with the following:
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree
Police are reminding the public that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and that all charges are alleged by police.
