Utica Police Officer Penny has earned a crucial certification that allows her to better assist those in crisis.

Penny, a Sheepadoodle, joined UPD in September 2023 when she was just 3-months old. She was the department's first-ever therapy dog and she has already set the bar very high for future therapy officers.

She has been working with her partner, Officer Marissa Vomer, on mental health calls and doing local outreach initiatives in local schools and daycares. Said UPD, "[She] does an excellent job out in the community and certainly has been an asset to our dedicated Crisis Response Team with the Neighborhood Center's Mobile Crisis Assessment Team."

Now she has another feather in her cap - Officer Penny completed all the requirements to take the Therapy Dog International test and "passed with flying colors". The 1-year-old pup passed the important test on June 30, the same day she passed "her test for American Kennel Club Urban Canine Good Citizen."

Penny is already certified for several things, including Community Canine, Urban Canine, and S.T.A.R. Puppy via the American Kennel Club.

Now she is studying hard for her next challenge, passing Therapy Dog International's test for a specific certification that focuses on helping children.

UPD was able to acquire Penny thanks to their partnership with First Source Credit Union, who sponsored her.

When she first joined the force, Officer Vomer said it was crucial for the Crisis Response Team to have a therapy dog to assist in mental health calls.

"Having a therapy dog present during a crisis can help people overcome fear, anxiety, and it can literally save lives," Vomer said at the time, and said "Penny is up to the challenge" to help those in crisis.

Penny helps those by sitting with victims or witnesses to alleviate their anxiety and help them feel more comfortable when interacting with police. Vomer said therapy dogs allow victims to feel more accepting to receiving help.

Penny also assists with those dealing with grief. In addition to assisting those in times of need, she also helps promote the work she does by participating in demonstrations at area schools and daycares, which helps the community build a relationship and open dialogue with city police.

