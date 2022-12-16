Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City

Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide.

The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.

Less than an hour after a shooting on Armory Street in Utica, and three hours after another on Oneida Square, police and firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Mary Street for a report of a man who had been shot in the face. Emergency responders received the call at approximately 1:40am on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

As soon as emergency responders arrived they started providing medical care to a man who appeared to have been shot in the ear. He was brought to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

Police say another man at the scene was interviewed and, according to a written release from the Utica Police Department (UPD), he was giving police “contradictory information” from what was being told to police by the male victim.

After further questioning the UPD says, “Ultimately, both [men] admitted that while handling a .22 caliber firearm, the firearm discharged and the victim was accidentally struck in the face.”

The gun was found by police after they searched the home. Police arrested 51-year-old Michael Durso of Utica.

Durso faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Police say none of the shootings that took place overnight between December 14th and 15th, 2022 appear to have been related.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

