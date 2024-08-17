Police in Utica have confirmed the arrest of two out-of-state suspects following Friday morning's robbery at the Bank of Utica on Genesee Street in downtown Utica.

Police have arrested 60-year-old James Perkins and 42-year-old Christy Roper, both of Hamden, CT.

Police say, on Friday morning they received a call to Bank of Utica regarding a robbery investigation. Upon arrival, bank staff reported that a male passed a note to a teller stating that he had a weapon and wanted the cash in the drawer. The male was then provided proceeds from the bank and fled the scene.

Later yesterday following their investigation, Police reported that they had two suspects in custody who were being questioned about the robbery. The two, now known as Perkins and Roper, were tracked down to a residence in Utica where they were apprehended. Police say, a search warrant was issued and following the search, proceeds from the robbery along with a large quantity of narcotics was located.

At the conclusion of the investigation yesterday the two suspects were charged with the following:

James Perkins age 60 of Hamden, CT

Robbery in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree x2

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

Christy Roper age 42 of Hamden, CT

Robbery in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree x2

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

The Utica Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was assigned the investigation and with the assistance of The Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center and the NY/NJ US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force two suspects were detained as part of the investigation.

It's not been revealed what brought the couple to Utica or any association they may have had to the address where they were located. The UPD investigation is continuing.

