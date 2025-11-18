Woman Arrested After Police Allege Booze, Drugs in Car

Utica Police arrested a city woman on charges including possession of narcotics after police say she was observed with open containers of alcohol in her vehicle.

According to UPD, on November 13th, 2025 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Utica Police units assigned to the Crime Prevention Unit conducted a vehicle stop on Valley View Road. According to police, upon approach of the vehicle, they noticed it to be occupied and witnessed open alcoholic beverage containers inside the vehicle. Due to these open containers, a further search of the vehicle was undertaken and in doing so the officers located several corner knotted baggies containing a substance consistent with cocaine.

Police arrested 24-year-old Morgan Stockdale of Utica, and after admissions made at the scene, she was taken into custody and transported to the Utica Police Department.

Police say due to the quantity of narcotics located, an investigator with the Special Investigations Unit returned and charged Stockdale with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree

NYSV&TL violations

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica City Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

