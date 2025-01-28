Utica Police Arrest Armed Man After Brief Standoff
A tense standoff unfolded in Utica, after a man fled from police and barricaded himself inside a residence on Walker Street. The initial investigation began after reports of the man walking the streets with the weapon.
Officials say around 2:00 PM, UPD officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on the 200 block of Arthur Street. Officers quickly located a suspect matching the provided description. However, when they attempted to stop him, the man fled on foot, leading police on a pursuit.
The chase ended when the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Anthony Swain of Utica, entered a home on Walker Street and barricaded himself inside a second-floor bedroom. Crisis negotiators from UPD worked to establish communication with Swain while METRO SWAT personnel secured the scene.
After a period of negotiation, Swain exited the bedroom and surrendered peacefully. He was taken into custody without incident. Authorities confirmed that Swain had multiple outstanding warrants, including charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The original report involving weapons possession remains under investigation. No injuries were reported during the incident, and police commended the collaborative efforts of their negotiators and SWAT team in resolving the situation safely.
Residents in the area praised the swift police response but expressed concern over the growing frequency of such events in the community.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
