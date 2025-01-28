Utica Police Arrest Armed Man After Brief Standoff

A tense standoff unfolded in Utica, after a man fled from police and barricaded himself inside a residence on Walker Street. The initial investigation began after reports of the man walking the streets with the weapon.

Officials say around 2:00 PM, UPD officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on the 200 block of Arthur Street. Officers quickly located a suspect matching the provided description. However, when they attempted to stop him, the man fled on foot, leading police on a pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Anthony Swain of Utica, entered a home on Walker Street and barricaded himself inside a second-floor bedroom. Crisis negotiators from UPD worked to establish communication with Swain while METRO SWAT personnel secured the scene.

After a period of negotiation, Swain exited the bedroom and surrendered peacefully. He was taken into custody without incident. Authorities confirmed that Swain had multiple outstanding warrants, including charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The original report involving weapons possession remains under investigation. No injuries were reported during the incident, and police commended the collaborative efforts of their negotiators and SWAT team in resolving the situation safely.

Residents in the area praised the swift police response but expressed concern over the growing frequency of such events in the community.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024 The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently ranked the states with the worst vehicle theft problems and said New York placed seventh highest overall. Vehicle thefts hit a record high in 2023 and the pace isn't slowing down in 2024.

According to the NICB, these are the vehicles thieves in New York are going after the most. Gallery Credit: Megan

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler