Utica Mayor Race: Galime and Cardillo Face-Off in Separate Interviews

Republican nominee for Utica Mayor Mike Galime and Republican candidate Bob Cardillo each appeared on WIBX's First News with Keeler in the Morning on Tuesday talking semantics regarding the upcoming June Primary.

Last week, Cardillo issued a release with a signed affidavit promising to be a full-time mayor if elected in November. He said he would not work outside the mayor's job and challenged his primary opponent, Galime, to do the same. Cardillo is a business consultant and Galime is Utica Common Council President and holds a full-time job outside government.

Galime called the affidavit a publicity stunt and promised he would be a full-time mayor if elected, but said he would not be signing Cardillo's affidavit. Galime also pointed out a discrepancy in the date on the affidavit which changed during two public presentations in the media. "If they can't get something like that right, how will they be able to run government," Galime asked. Cardillo said he inadvertently signed using the wrong date.

Galime said he would be a full-time mayor but would maintain part time hours to stay connected with his career outside government. He noted that being younger with a wife and small child, he needed to maintain a career to fall back on once he had completed his work in public service.

Another issue discussed was what each candidate would do if they don't win the Republican Primary. Galime said if he loses he will definitely support the Republican in the race. Cardillo said, at this time he's unable to make that commitment because he's unsure if he might be on the Conservative line or another 3rd party line. "I might have a commitment to the Conservative Party," Cardillo said.

On Monday, Utica Republican Chairman Michael Gentile said Cardillo's refusal to commit to the winner of the primary was key to determining his vote for the Republican endorsement. Gentile said it's essential that the losing candidate support the winner of the primary, and not stay in on a 3rd party line. He said otherwise, that would split the Republican vote and like result in a Democrat becoming Utica's next mayor.

Watch both interviews, Galime at 7:40 am on Tuesday and Cardillo at 8:15 am.

