Utica Mayor Galime “Vigorously” Sets His Record Straight

Utica Mayor Michael Galime spent over an hour on the radio Thursday morning directly and vigorously setting the record straight when it comes to the Department of Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and the recent independent audit.

Galime spoke bluntly about accusations from Councilwoman Katie Aiello regarding the demotion of DPW Commissioner Dave Short, now Parks and Recreation Commissioner with an annual salary that is $7,000 less. He also answered her accusation, which he confirmed is true, that Short's replacement - Mark Sokolowski - is his cousin through marriage. Galime adamantly stated that the appointment and demotion were completely justified and correct.

Galime also addressed the fact that his Comptroller Bill Morehouse said that Dave Short was unfairly demoted. "Shorty got screwed," Morehouse said. Morehouse clarified that he felt Short shouldn't have lost $7,000 in salary after his years of service. Gamile said over the next six months, Short will have the chance to earn back the money he lost run salary based on job performance. Galime also discussed Short's employee performance while serving as DPW Commissioner, and said he "lost the respect" of the DPW employees.

Galime also scolded Councilwoman Aiello, claiming she didn't have her facts straight on any of her complaints and also referenced her residency issue, saying "she doesn't even know where she lives."

He also addressed the financial viability of the ambulance service run by the fire department which competes with local private services, sating the upcoming audit will show that the service generates over $3 million in revenue. He said without it, the city would have to terminate at least 35 firefighter jobs.

Listen to the complete interview below from the Keeler WIBX YouTube channel. The interview clips have been cued up to go directly to the Galime clips.

SEGMENT 1 - 7:20 AM



SEGMENT 2 - 7:40 AM



SEGMENT 3 - 8:15 AM



