Utica Mayor Confirms City Employee Was Arrested, No Longer in That Position

Utica Mayor Mike Galime confirmed during WIBX's Keeler Show on Tuesday that a city employee in the codes department was arrested and is "no longer in that position."

However, Mayor Galime provided little more information than that regarding the incident.

The initial question regarding the incident came from a listener:

Question- "I was told an employee of codes was caught conducting illegal activities and arrested for it within the last few months. Supposedly the employee was also relative of the department head."

Answer (Mayor Galime)- "Cool. Yes, someone was involved in that and that person is not working for codes right now. He was arrested so we’re aware of it because we are an employer, OK," said Galime. "I’m trying to think what I can actually say about that. What was actually because the arrest happened...I’ll just say it was during work hours while the person was driving a city vehicle and in uniform of codes and my administration acted swiftly and the person no longer works for codes anymore," he said.

WIBX has requested additional information about the arrest including the charge, the person's name, their position with the city, and when the arrest occurred. The Mayor has also been asked whether or not he or his office received advanced notice of the arrest before it was made, and if the story was released publicly.

This is a developing story. Check back for more soon.

