Utica Market Targeted Again For Untaxed Cigarettes, Synthetic Pot

For the third time this year, Utica Police have conducted a search warrant at Romano's Market on Oneida Street.

Assisted by members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit and the District Attorney's Office, authorities say the raid was in connection with the alleged illegal sale of untaxed cigarettes and the sale of synthetic marijuana.

Authorities say they found both untaxed cigs and synthetic weed at the market.

It is believed the synthetic marijuana substances are linked to several local drug overdoses, officials said. This comes as Oneida County's Overdose Response Team has issued two spike alerts this week alone following a spat of drug overdoses. Among the substances authorities say is causing the incidents is synthetic pot.

Police have charged the store clerk, 44-year-old Mohamed Alshuja was charged with sale of untaxed cigarettes.

Police say they will be testing the synthetic drugs to determine if they contain any controlled substances. If so, officials say additional charges will be filed against the clerk.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

