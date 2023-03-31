Utica Man Tosses Gun While Being Chased By Cops

A 23-year-old Utica man wanted on outstanding warrants is facing more charges after being caught with a gun, Utica Police say.

An investigator with the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit saw Lual Lual walking on South Street and was aware that he had outstanding warrants. When the officer attempted to stop Lual, police say he took off on foot.

During the pursuit, police say Lual removed a gun from his pocket and was running with the gun in hand. As the chase continued, Lual removed the magazine from the gun and threw. Later in the chase, police say he tossed the gun as well.

Ultimately, the investigator caught up to him and took Lual into custody.

Lual Lual - photo provided by Utica Police Department Lual Lual - photo provided by Utica Police Department loading...

He faces charges including criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. Additional, Lual had outstanding warrants for menacing the second degree and criminal trespass, UPD said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

