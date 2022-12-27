Utica Man Charged in Christmas Eve Burglary

A Utica man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a commercial building on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Utica Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Bleecker Street at around 1:45 a.m. on the morning of Christmas Eve. After reviewing security camera footage, officers relayed a suspect description to other officers, who stopped and detained a man matching that description.

Police say they've charged 25-year-old Tarik Husic with Burglary in the third degree, possession of burglar's tools and petit larceny.

Additionally, cops say they received another call about a separate burglary at an apartment/commercial building in the same area. Police are still investigating that incident but say Husic may by facing additional charges in connection to that investigation as well.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

