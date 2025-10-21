Utica Man Arrested After Assault and Property Damage in Trenton

New York State Police and members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office arrested a Utica man on Saturday following an assault and damage of property incident in the town of Trenton.

Troopers say on October 18, 2025, New York State Police arrested 39-year-old Cesin O. Hechavarria of Utica, NY, following an incident that resulted in an assault and extensive property damage in the town of Trenton.

Troopers say Hechavarria has been charged with several charges related to the incident, including:

• Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony)

• Two counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)

• Assault 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

• Menacing 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

• Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

According to police, on Saturday at approximately 9:58 a.m., State Police responded to a report of an assault on Church Road in the town of Trenton.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation revealed that Hechavarria arrived at a residence by bicycle while in possession of a container filled with gasoline. He allegedly poured gasoline on two vehicles parked in the driveway and on the victim. He then accessed a detached garage on the property and used a stick, paver bricks, and a metal shovel to threaten and strike the victim, as well as to cause damage to the vehicles on the property, police say.

The victim was transported to Wynn Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the assault.

Hechavarria was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Oneida County Jail for arraignment. He was remanded and is scheduled to appear in Town of Trenton Court on October 22, 2025.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

