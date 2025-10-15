Police Arrest Utica Man on Forcible Touching Charges

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Utica man for having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage female child.

Police arrested 55-year-old Hanh Huu Ha who is the property owner of the victim's residence, according to Chief Deputy Derrick O'Meara, the Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

According to O'Meara, Hanh Huu Ha unlawfully entered the city of Utica property without permission, where he then located the child in her bedroom and subjected her to unwanted and inappropriate sexual contact.

The Child Advocacy Center was initially notified of this incident through the Utica Police Department. Detective Alexis Perry of the Rome Police Department, who is assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, was then assigned to this case.

O'Meara says on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Ha was arrested by Detective Perry and Investigator Ryan Kelly of the Utica Police Department, who is also assigned to the Child Advocacy Center.

Ha was arraigned in CAP Court, charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, Forcible Touching, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor. Bail was set at $25,000 and Ha was released after posting bail.

An Order of Protection has been issued on behalf of the victim and services have been offered to the child through the Child Advocacy Center.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

