Utica Police Make Arrest After Large Quantity of Drugs are Found

Utica Police have arrested a city man on several charges after a large quantity of narcotics was discovered at a residence on Blandina Street on Wednesday. Utica Police units took a report regarding an individual making threatening statements to other parties at 748 Blandina Street in Utica on Wednesday, October 13, 2025, according to Lt. Mike Curley of UPD.

Curley said, ERPO officers and investigators went to 748 Blandina Street to conduct a search and while doing so they discovered a large quantity of narcotics. Due to these findings the search was stopped and investigators with the Special Investigations Unit applied for a search warrant to continue a lawful search for additional contraband, and the warrant was granted.

Police say while executing the search warrant, over 100 grams of cocaine was located, along with a quantity of methamphetamine and over $13,000 in cash.

At that time, Grant was taken into custody and transported to the Utica Police Department. He was later charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree x2

Police say based on the statements from witnesses that Grant was allegedly threatening people in the home, an Emergency Risk Protection Order was sought and approved. Conditions of this order are that an individual cannot possess or purchase firearms when the order is in effect, as well as authorizes the receiving agency the ability to search for weapons related to the threat.

Additional charges are likely as the case proceeds.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

