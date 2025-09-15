Utica Man Arrested on Assault and Gun Charges

A Utica man was arrested early Sunday morning after a fight along the 1500 block of Elm Street where another man was injured and suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say, at around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, September 14th, officers were working a Patrol Support Detail when they came across two males fighting in the roadway on the 1500 block of Elm Street. As police approached, one of the males fled down a driveway and out of sight and the officers noticed that the remaining male had suffered injuries as a result of the fight. Police say bystanders said they believed to have heard a gunshot and that the male may be suffering from a gunshot wound, as well. Additionally, police say they were provided the name of a suspect.

According to Police, they say upon checking the individual it was found that he had, in fact, been shot one time in the upper leg. The Utica Fire Department was immediately requested and the victim was transported to Wynn Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police then began to search for the male who had fled the scene, and upon entering the rear yard, they immediately located a handgun lying on the ground.

Other officers arrived on scene and began a check for the suspect. As they were checking a rear yard adjacent to the path of flight, officers located a male hiding beneath bushes. The male was immediately detained, and positively identified as the individual who fled the initial encounter.

Police say they arrested 30-year-old Dashir Jackson of Utica, and charged him with:

Attempted Assault in the first degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Police say their investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

