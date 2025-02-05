Utica Man Arrested After Threatening Police with a Knife

A Utica man has been arrested following a standoff with police involving a knife. The incident, which is being described by police as a mental health crisis, occurred on the 300 block of South Street last week.

Utica Police officials say officers responded to a residence on the 300 block of South Street on January 31 for a report of an emotionally disturbed person. Upon arrival, officers and Crisis Intervention Team members made contact with the individual, later identified as 46-year-old Jamie Longworth.

Police involved in the situation report Longworth appeared to be in emotional distress and his state appeared to worsen as responding officers attempted to de-escalate the situation. Those officers say at one point during the incident, Longworth grabbed a large knife from inside the kitchen and turned the knife towards officers in what is being described as a threatening manner.

Upon being threatened with the knife, police officials say one officer drew his service weapon and ordered Longworth to drop the knife. Eventually, he complied with commands to do so and officers were able to get him into custody with only a minor struggle.

Following the incident, Longworth was transported to Wynn Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Police say cited Mental Hygiene Law 9.41, which allows law enforcement to take individuals into custody for emergency psychiatric care if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

After his release from Wynn Hospital on February 3rd, Longworth was taken to the Utica Police Department, where he was formally charged with Menacing a Police Officer and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. Longworth’s case will be handled in Utica City Court. Further details on his legal proceedings were not immediately available.

The Utica Police Department emphasized the importance of their Crisis Intervention Team in responding to mental health-related calls and ensuring the safety of all involved.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

