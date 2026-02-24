Utica, Hamilton are Top Seeds in Hockey Conference Tournament
The Hamilton College and Utica University men's hockey teams are both ranked in the nation's Top 10, and they're both the top seed in their individual conference tournaments with games slated for Saturday.
The latest DIII ranking of teams in the nation has Hamilton College (18-4-2) ranked #2 behind Hobart (25-0), and Utica (17-7-1) ranked #8 in the nation.
Hamilton College will host Connecticut on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinal round of the NESCAC Tournament. Utica will host the lowest seed from this week's quarterfinal round of the UCHC tournament on Saturday, most likely at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Read More: WIBX Celebrates 100 Years Of Broadcasting
The Utica Women's Hockey team is seeded #3 in the UCHC Tournament and they will play Manhattanville on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the NEXUS Center. The winner of that game will play at #2 seed Elmira at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets for this Saturday's Pioneers game are on-sale now for season ticket holders at the Adirondack Bank Center, and for the general public on Wednesday.
The 2026 Division III Frozen Four will be held once again in Utica this year. Unlike last year where the event was moved to Utica, this year it's scheduled to be at the Adirondack Bank Center with games scheduled from March 27 through March 29, 2026.
See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler