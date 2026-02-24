Utica, Hamilton are Top Seeds in Hockey Conference Tournament

The Hamilton College and Utica University men's hockey teams are both ranked in the nation's Top 10, and they're both the top seed in their individual conference tournaments with games slated for Saturday.

The latest DIII ranking of teams in the nation has Hamilton College (18-4-2) ranked #2 behind Hobart (25-0), and Utica (17-7-1) ranked #8 in the nation.

Hamilton College will host Connecticut on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinal round of the NESCAC Tournament. Utica will host the lowest seed from this week's quarterfinal round of the UCHC tournament on Saturday, most likely at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Read More: WIBX Celebrates 100 Years Of Broadcasting

The Utica Women's Hockey team is seeded #3 in the UCHC Tournament and they will play Manhattanville on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the NEXUS Center. The winner of that game will play at #2 seed Elmira at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for this Saturday's Pioneers game are on-sale now for season ticket holders at the Adirondack Bank Center, and for the general public on Wednesday.

The 2026 Division III Frozen Four will be held once again in Utica this year. Unlike last year where the event was moved to Utica, this year it's scheduled to be at the Adirondack Bank Center with games scheduled from March 27 through March 29, 2026.

See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden We can count on two things in life. Death and taxes.

In the state of New York, we can count on those taxes being high. But how high is our tax burden in the Empire State versus other states?

Wallethub recently ranked each of the 50 states based on overall tax burden which they define as "...the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes." These rankings base that ax burden number on property, income, and sales taxes.

Here are the top 10 states from those rankings, And, yes, no surprise - New York made the list. But are we that bad off? See where New York ranks! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff