Utica Council Member Files Notice of Claim Against Oneida County District Attorney’s Office

A member of Utica's Common Council has officially filed a notice of claim against Oneida County, The Oneida County District Attorney's office and other parties related to Oneida County government. The upcoming lawsuit alleges defamation against this member and members of their family.

One of the bigger controversies recently in the City of Utica has been the alleged residency issue surrounding 1st Ward Councilwoman Katie Aiello. Aiello has continually insisted that she has maintained dual residency between her home in Herkimer, NY and at 4 Cottage Place in Utica, NY. She claims that allows her to hold her position as 1st Ward Councilor.

Due to concerns over possible election law violations, the Oneida County District Attorney's Office launched an investigation into the matter. Now, Aiello intends to sue the county and several other parties related to that investigation. The Notice of Claim filed with Oneida County states,

"Claimant, KATRINA G. AIELLO, is a US citizen and has been an elected official in the City of Utica, NY, since January of 2022, and since June of 2021 and at all times herein has maintained dual residences: one at 109 Delrose Lane Herkimer, NY 13350 for Education Law purposes, and one at 4 Cottage Place Utica, NY 13502 for Election Law purposes. For the purposes of this Notice of Claim, her address of record shall be both the Election Law residence and the Election Law residence until further notice. The nature of this claim is for damages sounding in multiple causes of action: defamation per se, abuse of process, intentional infliction of emotional distress, tortious or negligent interference in business, and malicious prosecution"

The Notice of Claim also suggests that the county engaged in possible federal civil rights violations.

There are a number of parties that are included in the Notice of Claim including Oneida County, Oneida County District Attorney Todd Carville, Confidential Investigator David Matrulli, Assistant District Attorney Michael Labella and Scott McNamara. The upcoming suit names them "in their individual and official capacities as officials, agents, employees and/or representatives of ONEIDA COUNTY and/or the ONEIDA COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.

The information contained in this story is based on public records through Oneida County. You can read the full Notice of Claim by visiting https://searchiqs.com/NYONE/ and searching Aiello's name.

WIBX has reached out to Oneida County District Attorney Todd Carville for comment and expects a response by this afternoon, as DA Carville was not available at the time of this story being written. We will continue to provide details of this story as it progresses.

