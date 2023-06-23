Utica Cops Arrest Man With Swords After Hotel Altercation
Utica Police say they confiscated eight swords from a local hotel room after getting a call for a menacing complaint and altercation at a North Utica hotel.
Cops were called by someone claiming he'd been in argument, then a physical scuffle with another man at the hotel. He later identified the other person as 43-year-old Joseph Arsenault, police said. The man also claims Arsenault threatened him with a sword.
On the belief that the weapon used in the threat was likely still inside the hotel room, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant and say they located a total of eight swords in the room.
Arsenault is charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
