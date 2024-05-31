Utica Man Convicted of Selling Cocaine Using the U.S. Postal Service

A Utica man has pleaded guilty to serious drug and money laundering charges following a lengthy investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. This operation involved use of the United State Postal Service.

According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman, 33-year-old Willie Alvarado of Utica pleaded guilty this week to charges of attempted possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and money laundering. The announcement was made in partnership with Frank Tarentino III who is the Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration New York Division.

The investigation that led to the guilty plea indicated Alvarado, as early as October 2022, began using the U.S. Postal Service to receive several drug deliveries from Puerto Rico. Literally getting cocaine mailed to him. Officials say, the scheme was ultimately discovered in May 2023 when law enforcement intercepted a package from Puerto Rico intended for Alvarado containing two kilograms of cocaine. Alvarado admitted he intended to distribute those drugs once the package was received.

Officials also say that Alvarado admitted in September of 2023 he used an individual to launder at least $9,000 to hide the origins of the earnings. As a result of his admissions, Alvarado will be facing some pretty stern penalties at sentencing. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office,

At sentencing, Alvarado will face a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $5,000,000, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Several national, state and local law enforcement agencies were involved in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica N. Carbone is prosecuting the case, along with Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

