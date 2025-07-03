Utica School Board President Reacts to Lost Biology Exams

The President of the Utica City School Board answered questions on Wednesday regarding a box of completed Biology Regents exams that were mistakenly thrown out.

Board President Joe Hobika said it was a mistake that the district has investigated and they're now putting measures in place to make sure nothing like this happens again.

"It was an error," said Hobika. "An honest mistake that someone made" by not securing the box of completed exams, which was then innocently thrown out by a custodian. "We even had people at the dump looking for the box," Hobika said, but it was not recovered.

Hobika said he feels terrible for the students and their families, but that it's something they're going to need to work through.

Students will receive an automatic passing grade on the exam, and they will also be allowed to retake the exam this summer and the district is providing tutoring and transportation. Additionally, the district and NY Senator Joe Griffo is working with the NYS Education Department to see what additional actions can be taken for the students.

Griffo said his office received several complaints about the lost exams and that he and his staff are actively working with state officials on a solution.

Meanwhile, Hobika was asked by listeners if the person responsible would be punished and while he said if they were, he couldn't discuss it, he reiterated that it was an honest mistake and the people involved "already feel horrible" and despite complaints from the public, the staff members would not be facing any additional reprimand. Hobika added that any consequences levied by the district comes from the Administration and that it is not the job of the Board to take disciplinary actions.

Listen to the complete interview via our YouTube Channel below.



When Is Central New York's Favorite Ice Cream Shops Opening for Spring 2025? Craving soft serve or a hot fudge sundae? You're not alone! After an extremely tough winter, nothing says spring is officially here when these ice cream stores open up shop for the year. Gallery Credit: Megan

Grand Opening of Utica's Harbor Point (Photo Gallery) After years of planning, Utica's Harbor Point has finally opened in North Utica. A grand opening was held on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford