Bank Teller Felt Maine Man’s Attempt to Withdraw $7K Smelled Fishy

Bank Tellers are trained to be aware of their surroundings and are often challenged with "reading the room" multiple times a day. When a 66-year-old Maine man who the teller hadn't seen before attempted to draw a large amount of money from his account, she questioned it.

Lt. Mike Curley of the Utica Police Department said on November 5th, 2025, Utica Police units took a report from a local bank employee who reported that an individual was attempting to utilize an out of state driver’s license to withdrawn nearly $7,000 from an account he claimed was his. After "reading the room," the bank teller immediately grew suspicious due to the nature and amount of the transaction. The bank then contacted the true account holder, whose identification was being used, and they learned that his wallet had been stolen, he was not physically at a bank in Utica, and nor did he authorize the transaction.

The bank then contacted the Police, and upon arrival, UPD detained the individual attempting to make the transaction, according to Curley. It was learned that his name was Wayne Curtis of Gardiner, Maine. Curtis was charged with Forgery 2nd Degree, Identity Theft 2nd Degree, and Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree.

Curley says the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division and the investigation is ongoing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

