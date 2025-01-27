Upstate NY Woman Charged with Stabbing Boyfriend During Argument
An Upstate New York woman was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Police say on January 24th, at approximately 11:55 p.m., Utica Fire and Utica Police units were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Leeds Street regarding a stabbing investigation.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
