Upstate NY Woman Charged with Stabbing Boyfriend During Argument

An Upstate New York woman was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Police say on January 24th, at approximately 11:55 p.m., Utica Fire and Utica Police units were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Leeds Street regarding a stabbing investigation.

Upon arrival, Police located a male victim suffering from stab wounds to his arm. It was learned that the male and his girlfriend had engaged in an argument, and during the course of the argument the female produced a knife and stabbed the male in the arm, according to police. The male victim was transported by Utica Fire Department to Wynn Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the female suspect, 26-year-old Natasha Welch of Utica, was located a short time later and interviewed by investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division. At the conclusion of the investigation Welch was charged with:

- Assault in the second degree - Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree No other details are available at this time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

