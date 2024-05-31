Upstate NY UTV Crashes Take Lives Twice This Week

New York State Police in Oneida are investigating the death of one man, and injuries to another following a UTV accident that happened near Norwich on Wednesday.

According to Troopers, at approximately 9:32 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich were dispatched to an accident involving the UTV and personal injury crash in the town of Smithville. Smithville EMS was rendering assistance to both males when Troopers arrived.

Police say the UTV was traveling on Waldon Road in the town of Smithville when the operator lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree. Troopers say the UTV came to rest on its side.

The operator, 52-year-old William J. Williams, of Greene, NY did not survive the crash. The passenger, a 24-year-old male also from Greene, NY was transported to Wilson Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

This crash comes just a few days after State Police in Marcy investigated another fatal UTV crash on Monday.

Troopers out of State Police in Marcy responded to a single UTV accident in a ditch with possible entrapment at 1011 Hardscrabble Road Town of Bridgewater. The investigation determined a 2020 Polaris Ranger UTV struck a mailbox and overturned after hitting a culvert to a driveway. The UTV was observed on its driver's side in a ditch facing north in the east shoulder. The operator was identified as 38-year-old Eric Ruggles, 38 of Cassville, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

New York State Police were assisted on scene by Bridgewater Fire Department.

That investigation is ongoing.

