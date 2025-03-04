New York State Troopers have asked for the public's help in locating a middle-aged white male who was driving a "MAGA" pickup truck during a hit and run accident in Westmoreland last week.

Troopers say, a surveillance camera captured the pick-up truck in question as it was exiting a car wash in the village in the late afternoon of February 27. According to police, the vehicle had no front license plate, and the rear plate was obscured by dirt, making the registration difficult to read. The truck also featured a red tailgate with “MAGA” written in white lettering.

At about 4:53 p.m. last Thursday, Troopers say a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck was traveling southbound on Route 233 when it attempted to pass another vehicle that was preparing to turn right into the post office parking lot. While passing on the west shoulder, the pickup truck struck the vehicle, causing damage to the passenger-side quarter panel and headlight. Following the collision, the driver of the pickup pulled into the Westmo Car Wash parking lot to inspect the damage. Police say the driver then exited the car wash parking lot and continued southbound on Route 233 without contacting the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash contact New York State Police at Troop D headquarters by calling 315-366-6000. People can also report tips and information to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.

(Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) (Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

Contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler